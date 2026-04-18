Gold prices climb in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices rose in Baghdad to around 1.04 million IQD per mithqal for 21-carat gold, while declining in Erbil, according to a market survey by Shafaq News.

Gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1,041,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1,034,000 IQD, compared to 1,038,000 IQD on Thursday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1,011,000 IQD, with a buying price of 1,007,000 IQD. In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1,040,000 and 1,050,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 1,010,000 and 1,020,000 IQD.

In Erbil, gold prices declined, with 22-carat gold sold at 1,085,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1,035,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 887,000 IQD.