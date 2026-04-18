Iran disputes Trump claims on nuclear settlement

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has yet to approve a new round of nuclear talks with the United States, as tensions intensify over renewed accusations and disputed maritime security claims, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Tasnim News, Tehran remains reluctant to proceed with additional negotiations, citing what it described as “excessive” US demands and concerns that the process has stretched on without tangible results. The outlet also linked the hesitation to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding the so-called “naval blockade” on Iran.

The delay comes despite a two-week ceasefire reached on April 8 between Washington and Tehran through Pakistani mediation. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh sharply criticized Washington’s approach, accusing the US of undermining the ceasefire by sending contradictory signals on a potential peace framework. He also dismissed Trump’s comments about reaching a nuclear settlement, describing them as inconsistent with ongoing developments.

Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Khatibzadeh noted that Iran is working toward an ‘’initial framework’’ with the United States, while stressing that Tehran stays cautious in its dealings with Washington after several previous setbacks in diplomacy.

Earlier this week, Trump stated that Iran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program “indefinitely,” describing a potential deal as “nearly complete.” He also indicated that Tehran is pushing for direct engagement, while Washington has yet to finalize the official who will lead the US delegation for any signing ceremony.

Axios previously disclosed that US and Iranian officials could meet as soon as this weekend to finalize a three-page framework aimed at ending the current standoff. According to US officials familiar with the process, several core issues remain unresolved. One proposal under consideration involves releasing up to $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Tehran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile and accepting a halt on enrichment activities.

Trump, however, maintained that Iran would not regain access to frozen assets under the current terms under discussion. He also underlined that the United States would not lift its naval blockade before a final deal is reached, while stressing the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to global shipping.

Iran has not confirmed any commitment to suspend its nuclear program. Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cautioned that transit through the Strait would operate only along “designated routes and with Iran’s permission,” adding that the waterway would not remain open if the blockade continues.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears