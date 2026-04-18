Israeli military reports strikes near the southern Lebanon “yellow line”

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military said on Saturday it carried out air and ground strikes after identifying armed individuals approaching its forces south of the “Yellow Line” in southern Lebanon, describing it as a ceasefire violation.

In a statement, the army said its troops identified several incidents in which “terrorists approached from north of the Yellow Line,” claiming they were “posing an immediate threat.” It added, “artillery fire was carried out in support of the ground troops,” and that “terrorist infrastructure sites were struck in response.”

Earlier, Israel's military established a designated operational zone inside Lebanon modeled on tactics used in Gaza. The zone barred residents of 55 southern villages from returning to their homes.