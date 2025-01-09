Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, gold prices increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 565,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 561,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 535,000 IQD, with a buying price of 531,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 565,000 and 575,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 535,000 and 545,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 655,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 573,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 490,000 IQD.