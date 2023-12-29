Gold price forecasts for 2024

Shafaq News / Financial institutions worldwide have varied predictions for gold prices next year, ranging between $1950 and $2175 per ounce, according to financial institution data released by Bloomberg.

The highest expectations came from Société Générale, forecasting $2175 per ounce, followed by Commerzbank with a prediction of $2150.

On the other end, Fitch Solutions had the lowest prediction, expecting a decline in gold prices to $1950 per ounce in 2024.