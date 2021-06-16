Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold little changed as investors await Fed's view on stimulus outlook

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-16T09:55:46+0000
Gold little changed as investors await Fed's view on stimulus outlook

Shafaq News/ Gold traded in a tight range on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on possible tapering of economic support measures, while a firmer dollar weighed on the metal.

Spot gold was steady at $1,859.90 per ounce by 0657 GMT. It fell to its lowest since May 17 at $1,843.99 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,862.30.

"Gold has been down for a few days and this reflects in the building anticipation that (the Fed's) tapering of QE might start faster than the market is currently expecting," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

"Gold has entered the next leg down. Immediate support at this stage is around $1,850. If we can break that with the help of the (Fed meet) over the next 24 hours, gold might head towards $1,800."

Making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, the dollar held steady near a one-month high against its rivals.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales dropped more than expected in May, while producer prices jumped by 6.6% year-over-year during the month, the largest gain since November 2010.

Recent data showing a spike in U.S. consumer prices have raised concerns over rising inflation. However, Fed officials have said rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings would stay in place for some time.

The U.S. central bank is expected to acknowledge the first conversations among its policymakers on when and how fast to pare back the massive bond-buying program launched in 2020 at the end of its policy meeting later in the day.

Meanwhile, data from China showed the country's industrial output grew 8.8% in May from a year earlier, while retail sales rose 12.4%.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.4% to $27.74 per ounce, palladium eased 0.1% to $2,760.55 and platinum fell 0.4% to $1,148.49.

Source: Reuters

related

PRECIOUS-Gold prices face worst week in month on strong U.S. data

Date: 2021-04-30 09:51:43
PRECIOUS-Gold prices face worst week in month on strong U.S. data

Gold prices on track for best year in a decade

Date: 2020-12-31 13:45:24
Gold prices on track for best year in a decade

Gold eases on global recovery hopes; weak US dollar limits losses

Date: 2021-05-25 07:49:33
Gold eases on global recovery hopes; weak US dollar limits losses

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-02-15 09:28:53
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-03-11 08:58:58
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices slip as strong U.S. jobs data lifts yields, stocks

Date: 2021-04-05 08:29:05
Gold prices slip as strong U.S. jobs data lifts yields, stocks

Gold prices rose today Thursday

Date: 2021-01-07 10:11:53
Gold prices rose today Thursday

Gold prices edge higher as pullback in US dollar lifts appeal

Date: 2021-05-05 07:41:41
Gold prices edge higher as pullback in US dollar lifts appeal