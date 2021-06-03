Gold inches up in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Gold prices hiked today, Thursday, in the Iraqi markets.

The price of one mithqal of the 21-carat of Gulf, Turkish and European gold reached 398.5 thousand dinars, while its purchase price stood at 393.5 thousand dinars.

The selling and purchase prices of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 365 thousand and 360 thousand dinars, respectively.

The selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gold in blacksmithing shops ranged between 398 thousand and 410 thousand dinars, while its purchase price ranged between 365 thousand and 370 thousand dinars.

A mithqal is equivalent to five grams.