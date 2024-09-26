Gold inches higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices, both foreign and local, surged in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 564,000 IQD for one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources, with a buying price of 560,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold (21-carat) was 534,000 IQD and the buying price was 530,000 IQD.

In retail gold shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 565,000 and 575,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold prices ranged between 535,000 and 545,000 IQD

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold for 662,000 IQD, 22-carat for 607,000 IQD, 21-carat for 580,000 IQD, and 18-carat for 497,000 IQD.

Globally, gold edged up, hovering near record highs. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,660.75 per ounce. Bullion hit a record high of $2,670.43 on Wednesday. US gold futures were steady at $2,684.00.

In other precious metals, spot silver climbed 0.3% to $31.931 per ounce, platinum rose 1.4% to $1,001.71, and palladium gained 1.7% to $1,055.66.