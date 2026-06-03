Gold falls in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices fell Wednesday in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 965,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad, the sell price for a single mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 965,000 dinars, with a buy price of 961,000 dinars, down from 982,000 dinars recorded Tuesday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold was priced at 935,000 dinars per mithqal on the sell side and 931,000 dinars on the buy side.

At Baghdad jewelry stores, Gulf 21-carat gold ranged between 965,000 and 975,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi 21-carat gold ranged between 935,000 and 945,000 dinars.

In Erbil, prices also declined, with 22-carat gold selling at around 1,005,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at around 960,000 dinars, and 18-carat at around 822,000 dinars.