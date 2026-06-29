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Gold extends losses in Baghdad, Erbil

Gold extends losses in Baghdad, Erbil
2026-06-29T09:24:52+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices declined in Baghdad and Erbil on Monday, with the price of 21-carat imported gold falling to 894,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (about five grams) in Baghdad's wholesale market.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold sold for 894,000 dinars per mithqal and was bought at 890,000 dinars, down from 898,000 dinars on Sunday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 864,000 dinars per mithqal and was bought at 860,000 dinars.

In retail markets, imported 21-carat gold sold for between 895,000 and 905,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi 21-carat gold ranged between 865,000 and 875,000 dinars.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold for 935,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat for 893,000 dinars, and 18-carat for 756,000 dinars.

The price of 21-carat gold first surpassed 1 million Iraqi dinars per mithqal in Iraq's local markets on Jan. 21, 2026. Gold prices in Iraq are generally determined by international bullion prices and the local exchange rate.

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