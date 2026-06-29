Diyala Council Head attributes brother's arrest to political positions

Shafaq News- Diyala

Omar al-Karawi, head of Diyala Provincial Council, said Monday that the arrest of his brother, Deputy Mudhar al-Karawi, cannot be separated from his political stances, expressing confidence in Iraqi judicial processes to clarify the circumstances of the arrest.

“Mudhar al-Karawi maintained clear and consistent positions defending the people of Diyala, particularly in the Hamrin Basin,” his brother said, adding that he rejected attempts at marginalization and demographic change.

Omar al-Karawi alleged that his brother received a warning call from a political figure hours before security forces raided his residence, but refused to leave the country and expressed willingness to appear before any investigative committee. “No money or incriminating documents were found during the operation,” he added, clarifying that security forces arrested his brother alongside two minor children.

He described the detention of minors as raising questions about the operation's procedures. “No clear evidence of wrongdoing against the deputy has been presented, and the matter has been characterized as ongoing before Iraqi courts.”

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