Iraq maintains Sept. 30 deadline for unlicensed weapons

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government on Monday reaffirmed September 30 as the deadline for surrendering unlicensed weapons, warning that any firearm retained after that date will be classified as "irregular."

Government spokesperson Haidar Al-Aboudi had previously said the deadline forms part of the government's ministerial program approved by Parliament and coincides with the conclusion of the Global Coalition's mission in Iraq.

Read more: What does Iraq's new government promise? A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program

The government's disarmament initiative is outlined in the PM Ali al-Zaidi’s ministerial program and reviewed by Parliament. It includes a clear provision on establishing state monopoly over all weapons. The program specifies formation of committees and designated timelines for implementation.

Harakat al-Nujaba, a prominent Iran-aligned armed faction, stated that weapon restriction measures target "irregular weapons" that fuel lawlessness, not "resistance weapons."

Al-Abudi did not provide details on enforcement mechanisms after September 30.

Read more: Iraq to place armed factions' weapons under state control: What we know so far