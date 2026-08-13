Vance: US can pressure Iran into practical steps

Shafaq News- Washington

US Vice President JD Vance stated Thursday that Washington has the ability to pressure Iran into taking practical steps, while acknowledging that relations between the two countries remain volatile.

In press remarks, Vance said the United States is focused on preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, expressing confidence that the crisis will end in a way that strengthens the US position and prevents Tehran from acquiring one.

He identified energy affordability as the top objective, framing stable oil prices in the context of the Hormuz situation. “Oil prices will return to stability after the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz ends.” Vance also criticized Iran for “failure to honor its commitments,” saying the problem is that Iranians “make promises they do not keep and reach an agreement and then do not abide by its terms.”

Earlier, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters affirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iranian control, dismissing Washington's claims of “normal ship movement” through the waterway as lies. Citing Kpler data, the Wall Street Journal reported that half the vessels crossing the Strait in August used the Iran-operated route, while the other half concealed their tracking data, with only two of 166 transits using the US-backed route.