Saudi embassy may return to Baghdad within three months

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Saudi Arabia plans to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Baghdad within three months or less, an Iraqi diplomatic source told Shafaq News on Thursday, citing security guarantees to prevent attacks on the embassy and Saudi personnel in Baghdad, discussed during an Iraqi delegation’s visit to Riyadh.

The Iraqi security delegation presented measures taken by Baghdad to prevent further attacks by armed factions, the source added without disclosing details. Saudi officials also expressed concern over the presence of members of Yemen’s Houthi movement at camps belonging to armed factions in Iraq, fearing they could pose a threat to Saudi diplomatic personnel, the source said.

The talks came ahead of an expected visit to Riyadh by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and focused on strengthening security and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

On March 17, 2026, Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission left Baghdad , following attacks in Iraq, including drone strikes carried out by armed factions against the Al-Rashid Hotel.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said Thursday that Riyadh would continue to support Iraq’s security, stability, development and prosperity.

The Iraqi delegation arrived in Riyadh earlier in the day, led by First Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, director of the office of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces. It included Intelligence Service chief Hamid Al-Shatri, Air Defense commander Lieutenant General Muhannad Al-Asadi, and Counter-Terrorism Service chief Lieutenant General Zaid Houshi.

On July 27, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted drones “launched from Iraq toward oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh.” The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), an umbrella of Iran-aligned factions, denied responsibility. Two days later, US and Saudi warplanes struck PMF positions across seven Iraqi provinces, killing at least 20 members and wounding 32. Washington and Riyadh said the strikes responded to attacks on US forces and Saudi energy facilities, prompting Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to cancel a scheduled visit to Riyadh.