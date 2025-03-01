Gold drops in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices dropped in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 592,000 IQD, with a buying price of 588,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 562,000 IQD, with a buying price of 558,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 595,000 and 605,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 565,000 and 575,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 685,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 600,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 515,000 IQD.