Gold dips in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the prices of foreign and Iraqi gold recorded a downward trend in Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad listed the selling price per mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 556,000 IQD, with the buying price of 552,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 526,000 IQD, while the buying price was 522,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 560,000 and 570,000 IQD, while the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 648,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 567,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 485,000 IQD.