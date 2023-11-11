Gold declines in Baghdad, remains stable in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, have decreased in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 440,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 436,000 IQD.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price per mithqal for 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 410,000 IQD, with a buying price of 406,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 445,000 and 455,000 IQD. Meanwhile, the selling price for a mithqal of Iraqi gold ranges between 415,000 and 425,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price for a mithqal of 24-carat gold was 520,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was sold at 460,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 400,000 IQD.