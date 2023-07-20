Gold Prices Witness Surge in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices experienced an upward trend in Baghdad and Erbil's local markets.

According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 410 thousand dinars, with a purchase price of 406 thousand dinars. This marks an increase from the previous day's selling price of 405 thousand dinars per weight.

The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold in Baghdad rose to 380,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 376,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, selling a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged between 420 thousand and 430 thousand dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 390 thousand and 400 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also witnessed a surge, with the price of 24-carat gold selling at 480 thousand dinars, 22-carat selling at 440 thousand dinars, 21-carat selling at 420 thousand dinars, and 18-carat selling at 360 thousand dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.