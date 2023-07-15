Gold Prices Stabilize in Iraqi Markets Despite Dollar's Strength

Shafaq News/ Gold prices in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil remained stable on Saturday, despite the dollar's high exchange rate against the dinar.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad showed no change compared to last Thursday.

The selling price of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold remained at 403,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 399,000 dinars.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold remained steady at 373,000 dinars, with the purchase price at 369,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged from 380,000 to 390,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, gold prices also maintained their stability. The selling price of 24-carat gold stood at 475,000 dinars, 22-carat gold sold for 435,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was priced at 415,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold at 355,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.