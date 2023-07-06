Gold Prices Stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ The prices of foreign and Iraqi gold have remained stable in Baghdad's local markets, Iraq's capital, and Erbil on Thursday. This comes despite the local high prices of the US dollar, as the decline in the global ounce price of gold offset the impact.

According to a Shafaq News agency report, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad were recorded this morning. The selling price for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold remained steady at 396,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 392,000. These prices remained the same as those of Wednesday.

Regarding Iraqi gold, the selling price for one 21-carat weight stabilized at 366,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 361,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars, while the selling price of Iraqi gold in the same weight category ranged between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, gold prices also remained stable. The selling price for 24-carat gold was 365,000 dinars, 22-carat gold was sold at 430,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was sold at 410,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold at 350,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.