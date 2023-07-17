Gold Prices Stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices in Baghdad's local markets, Iraq's capital, and Erbil remained stable on Monday.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad showed no change compared to the previous day.

The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold remained at 403,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 399,000 dinars.

The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold stabilized at 373,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 369,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat weight of Gulf gold ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars, while the selling price of Iraqi gold weighed between 380,000 and 390,000 dinars.

In the markets of Erbil, gold prices also remained steady. The selling price of 24-carat gold was 475,000 dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 415,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was priced at 355,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.