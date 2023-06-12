Gold Prices Stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ The foreign and Iraqi gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil's local markets on Monday.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad stabilized.

The selling price of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 400,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 396,000 dinars. These prices are consistent with those recorded on Sunday morning.

The selling price of Iraqi gold, with a 21-carat weight, also remained unchanged at 370,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 366,000 dinars.

In goldsmith shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 410,000 and 320,000 dinars, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 380,000 and 390,000 dinars.

Similarly, gold prices in Erbil remained stable, with the selling price of 24-carat gold at 470,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 415,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 350,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.