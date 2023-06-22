Gold Prices Stabilize in Baghdad, Rise in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad while experiencing an increase in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded no change compared to the previous day.

The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold remained at 394,000 dinars, while the purchase price remained at 390,000 dinars.

The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold remained stable at 364,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 360,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat weight of Gulf gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars, whereas for Iraqi gold, it ranged between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars.

However, in Erbil, gold prices witnessed an increase. The selling price of 24-carat gold reached 465,000 dinars, 22-carat gold was sold for 430,000 dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 410,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold sold for 350,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.