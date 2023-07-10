Gold Prices Rise in Baghdad, Stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices experienced a surge in the local markets of Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday.
According to a report from Shafaq News agency, in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of 21-carat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources reached 396,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 392,000 dinars—an increase compared to Sunday's prices, which stood at 393,000 dinars per weight.
The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold also increased, reaching 366,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 362,000 dinars.
In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars, whereas Iraqi gold weighed 21 carats and was sold between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars.
Meanwhile, gold prices in Erbil remained stable, with the selling price of 24-carat gold at 365,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 410,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 350,000 dinars.