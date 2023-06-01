Gold Prices Rise in Baghdad Markets, Stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices increased in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, according to a report by Shafaq News agency.

The report stated that in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 401,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 397,000 dinars. This marked a rise from the previous day's selling price of 399,000 dinars.

Furthermore, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold rose to 371,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 367,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged between 405,000 and 315,000 dinars, whereas an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 375,000 and 385,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, gold prices in Erbil remained stable, with the selling price of 24-carat gold at 480,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 425,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 360,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.