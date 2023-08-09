Gold Prices Rise in Baghdad, Hold Steady in Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad's local markets while remaining stable in Erbil.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets along Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded as follows: the selling price for a 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 416,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 412,000 dinars. This marked an increase from the previous day's selling price of 412,000 dinars per weight.

Furthermore, the report showed that the selling price for a 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also rose, reaching 386,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 382,000 dinars.

The selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged between 420,000 to 430,000 dinars in goldsmiths' shops. In contrast, the selling price for an Iraqi gold weight spanned between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, gold prices in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, remained the same. The selling price for 24-carat gold remained at 380,000 dinars, while 21-carat gold sustained a selling price 420,000. Additionally, the selling price for 18-carat gold remained consistent at 360,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold equals five grams.