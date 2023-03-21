Foreign and Iraqi gold prices drop in Baghdad's local markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, fell in the local markets of Baghdad on Tuesday.

According to Shafaq News agency reporter, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street was 428,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 424,000 dinars. This is a decline from Monday's prices of 432,000 dinars per weight.

Similarly, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold decreased to 398,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 394,000 dinars.

Gold prices in goldsmiths' shops also decreased, with the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranging between 430,000 and 440,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 405,000 and 410,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.