EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States dropped 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

According to the data, Iraqi shipments averaged 120,000 bpd last week, 14.29% less than the previous week’s average of 140,000 bpd.

Total US crude imports from seven major suppliers fell to 5.622 million bpd, down 218,000 bpd from 5.840 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the top supplier at 4.271 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 589,000 bpd, Venezuela with 321,000 bpd, and Mexico with 165,000 bpd.

Imports also included Brazil at 114,000 bpd, and Libya at 42,000 bpd. No oil was imported from Colombia, Nigeria and Ecuador this week.