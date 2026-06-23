Dollar rises in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 157,250 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Monday's 156,700 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,750 dinars and bought it at 156,750 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 157,100 dinars and buying prices at 156,900 dinars.

Financial expert Walid Eidi told Shafaq News the rise is driven mainly by market speculation and uncertainty over recent changes in the Central Bank of Iraq's leadership, noting the increase lacks strong economic fundamentals.