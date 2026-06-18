Iraqi PM appoints new central bank governor, investment chief

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered a broad reshuffle of senior state positions, changing the leadership of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and the National Investment Commission, a political source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Al-Zaidi appointed Nizar Nasser, who previously headed the bank’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Office, as CBI governor, replacing Ali Al-Allaq. He also named Adel Al-Yasiri chairman of the National Investment Commission in place of Haider Makkiya.

The changes, the source said, extended to the presidency, where Sheikh Muzahim Al-Kanaan became adviser for political affairs.

Earlier today, Al-Zaidi named Qasim Al-Aboudi national security adviser and appointed Basim Al-Badri head of the Iraqi National Security Service.

No official explanation has yet been issued regarding the reasons behind the reshuffle.