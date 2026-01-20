Dollar rises in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad / Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday’s trading higher in Iraq, trading around 147,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 147,650 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session's 147,450 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 148,250 dinars and bought it at 147,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 147,650 dinars and buying prices at 147,550 dinars.