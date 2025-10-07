Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar remained stable against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, while decreasing in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates stabilized with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,550 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rates as recorded on Monday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,500 IQD and 140,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,100.