Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and climb in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad, while surging in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates remained steady with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 152,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 153,750 IQD and 151,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 152,900.