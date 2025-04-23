Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates held steady with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 145,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded on Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 147,000 IQD and 145,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 146,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 146,000.