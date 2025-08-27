Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar surged in Baghdad while edging lower in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 142,100 dinars on Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,250 IQD and 141,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,850.