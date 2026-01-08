Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading at higher rates in both Baghdad and Erbil, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar rose at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges to 147,800 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, up from 146,350 dinars on Wednesday.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 148,250 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 147,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged higher, with selling prices reaching 146,750 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 146,700 dinars.