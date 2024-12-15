Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates, with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, set at 150,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to 150,650 dinars yesterday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 152,000 IQD and 151,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 150,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,300.