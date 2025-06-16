Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 143,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, at the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, compared to 143,850 IQD this morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 144,500 IQD and 142,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 143,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 143,000.