Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 152,250 dinars in the morning.

The prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad climbed, with the selling rate at 152,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 150,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 151,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 151,400.