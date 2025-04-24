Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 144,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 145,200 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 145,500 IQD and 143,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 145,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 145,100.