Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 142,400 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,000 IQD and 141,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,150.