USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates climbed against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil, extending a gradual rise seen at the start of the week.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges posted 142,400 IQD per 100 USD, up from 142,250 IQD recorded yesterday. Retail currency shops in the capital followed the upward shift, with selling prices reaching 143,500 IQD and buying at 141,500 IQD per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, traders also reported a modest increase, with the dollar selling for 141,650 IQD and buying at 141,500 IQD per 100 dollars.