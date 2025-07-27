Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 139,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 139,500 dinars on Saturday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 140,250 IQD and 138,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 139,975 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 138,775.