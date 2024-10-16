Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 152,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 153,200 dinars.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad dropped to 153,500 IQD and 151,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 153,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying pricewas153,000.