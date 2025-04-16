Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 146,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 147,400 dinars on Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 148,000 IQD and 146,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,000.