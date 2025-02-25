Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 149,350 dinars on Monday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 149,750 IQD and 147,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 148,650.