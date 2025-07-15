Dollar prices decrease in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News - Baghdad/Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 140,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, at the opening of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, compared to 141,000 IQD yesterday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 142,000 IQD and 140,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 140,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,550.