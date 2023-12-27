Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar value rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

With the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar prices edged higher, reaching 152,750 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price for every 100 dollars rose to 153,750 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price reached 151,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price recorded 153,000 dinars and the purchasing price at 152,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.