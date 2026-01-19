Dollar holds steady in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading at stable levels in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad at 147,450 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, matching the previous session’s level at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 147,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price remained at 147,550 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 147,450.