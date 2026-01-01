Dollar, gold prices unchanged in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

Dollar and gold markets in Baghdad and Erbil were closed on Thursday for the New Year holiday.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, exchange shops continued trading at the same rates recorded before the closure. In Baghdad, the US dollar closed at 144,700 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar’s selling price stood at 143,550 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 143,450 dinars.

Gold prices also remained unchanged. In Baghdad, 21-carat gold was priced at 875,000 dinars per mithqal.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold for 916,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat gold for 875,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold for 750,000 dinars.